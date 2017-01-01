KUGS-FMMS 9106 VU 700Western Washington UniversityBellingham, WA 98225360-650-5847
The mission of KUGS-FM is to serve the students of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash., by providing a diverse program of music and information consistent with student interests. The Board of Trustees of Western Washington University holds the license and the Associated Students operates the station. KUGS is staffed by volunteers who are committed to providing programming that encourages a greater understanding of the human differences and cultural pluralism within the university community and the world we live in. Through its programming, KUGS serves as a bridge from the university to the surrounding community.